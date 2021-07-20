$16.97 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post $16.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $17.93 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 769,922 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

