1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 72,600 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 49,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

