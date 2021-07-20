1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929,700 shares during the period. MFS Intermediate Income Trust makes up 0.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 4.50% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 13,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

