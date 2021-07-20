1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.91% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

