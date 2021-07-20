1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CHN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

