1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $15.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,926. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

