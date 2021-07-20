1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $15.50 Million Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 9.90% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 14,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,907. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

