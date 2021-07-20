1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $34.19 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for about 1.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

NYSE:CAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 1,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.