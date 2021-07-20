1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $42.28 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust makes up about 2.0% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $42,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,023. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

