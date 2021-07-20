1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $48.64 Million Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,581 shares during the quarter. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund makes up 2.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 18.46% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $48,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

