1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $91.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $91,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520,369 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.