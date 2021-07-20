1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 5.28% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

