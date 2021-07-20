1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EVN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.