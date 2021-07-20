1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,645 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 44,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

