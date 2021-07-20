1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,171,120 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

BCX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,559. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

