1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the period. The Korea Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 10.90% of The Korea Fund worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

