1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 1.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $39,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns bought 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

