1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 90,729 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,729 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III comprises about 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $5,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 118,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,150. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

