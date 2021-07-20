1607 Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.23% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $275,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,380,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 357,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,144. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

