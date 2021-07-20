1607 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. The European Equity Fund makes up 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 27.79% of The European Equity Fund worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,029. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

