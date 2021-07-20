1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 17.09% of The New Ireland Fund worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

