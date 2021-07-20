$171.70 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post $171.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.20 million and the highest is $173.20 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $173.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $665.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $676.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $662.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $670.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

