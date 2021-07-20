$19.75 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report sales of $19.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.91 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.