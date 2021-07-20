1inch (1INCH) Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00005774 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $310.20 million and $181.71 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,302,442 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

