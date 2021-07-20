1irstcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,522.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $23,522.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00307360 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.