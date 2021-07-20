$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post sales of $2.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $6.00 million. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $4.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.43 million, with estimates ranging from $1.89 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

