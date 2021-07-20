$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hubbell by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.46 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $129.58 and a one year high of $201.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

