$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,175. The firm has a market cap of $486.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

