$2.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post $2.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $19.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 125,820 shares of company stock worth $136,024. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.