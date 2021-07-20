20,240 Shares in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock remained flat at $$55.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27.

