$210.04 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $210.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.58 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $877.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $885.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 966,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

