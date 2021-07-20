$219.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $219.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.10 million and the highest is $221.25 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

CMLS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.23.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

