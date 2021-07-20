$219.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $219.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.25 million and the lowest is $218.10 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $941.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

