27,940 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.05% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 47,443 shares of company stock worth $9,754,269 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPGP stock opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

