$293.08 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report $293.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.82 million. The AZEK reported sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,473 shares of company stock worth $11,506,182. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.35. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.