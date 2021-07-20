2key.network (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.27 million and $379,801.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012695 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00755915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,920,856 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

