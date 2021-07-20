33,048 Shares in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91.

