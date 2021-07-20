33,510 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $230,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $211,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.