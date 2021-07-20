$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $140.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $210.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

