35,680 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

