$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce sales of $36.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $166.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.27 million, with estimates ranging from $200.93 million to $235.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,448 shares of company stock worth $2,509,079 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.95 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.