360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $28.09. 14,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,576,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

