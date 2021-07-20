36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 144,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 329,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

