3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other 3D Systems news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $851,774.22. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,521. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

