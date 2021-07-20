$4.07 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $4.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

SRTS opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

