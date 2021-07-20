400,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.38% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.