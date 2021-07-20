40,250 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,016,000. Alphabet accounts for about 7.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,502.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,411.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

