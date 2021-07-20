$419.87 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $419.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.78 million and the highest is $425.80 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

EXAS opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

