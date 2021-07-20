$42.65 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post sales of $42.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.57 billion to $43.79 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $174.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.76 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

