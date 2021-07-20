43,363 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

